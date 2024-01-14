Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Ukraine launches security guarantee talks with Romania

Romania has become the 9th country to start bilateral security talks with Ukraine.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
14/01/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine launches security guarantee talks with Romania
Ukraine-Romania security guarantee talks in Davos. Photo: president.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine has started negotiations with Romania on a security guarantee agreement; a meeting took place in Davos, Switzerland, according to a statement from the Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

To protect itself from future Russian aggression, Ukraine applied to join NATO in September 2022. Some observers expected Kyiv to receive an invitation to the alliance at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, but this did not happen. Instead, the G7 leaders agreed to a Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine, which includes working on long-term security commitments.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and the State Secretary of the Romanian Foreign Ministry, Julian Fota, attended the talks in Davos. The parties discussed elements of the future bilateral agreement and agreed on details for further negotiations.

Romania has become the 9th country to start bilateral security talks with Ukraine, the Office of the President Zelenskyy says.

The meeting with Romanian representatives occurred on the sidelines of the 4th Peace Summit, which discussed the Ukrainian “peace formula.” 

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts