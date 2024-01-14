Ukraine launches security guarantee talks with Romania

Ukraine has started negotiations with Romania on a security guarantee agreement; a meeting took place in Davos, Switzerland, according to a statement from the Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

To protect itself from future Russian aggression, Ukraine applied to join NATO in September 2022. Some observers expected Kyiv to receive an invitation to the alliance at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, but this did not happen. Instead, the G7 leaders agreed to a Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine, which includes working on long-term security commitments.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, and the State Secretary of the Romanian Foreign Ministry, Julian Fota, attended the talks in Davos. The parties discussed elements of the future bilateral agreement and agreed on details for further negotiations.

Romania has become the 9th country to start bilateral security talks with Ukraine, the Office of the President Zelenskyy says.

The meeting with Romanian representatives occurred on the sidelines of the 4th Peace Summit, which discussed the Ukrainian “peace formula.”

