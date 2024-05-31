Eng
Ukraine hits Russia’s Port Kavkaz, targeting oil terminal, ferry crossing

Ukraine launched precision missile strikes on a Russian military logistics facilities – oil terminal and ferry crossing in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, causing explosions and damage.
Yuri Zoria
31/05/2024
2 minute read
ukraine hits russia's kavkaz port fire oil depot temryuk district krasnodar krai after alleged drone attack early 31 may 2024
Fire at an oil depot in Russia’s Temryuk district in Krasnodar Krai after an alleged drone attack early on 31 May 2024. Photo: Telegram/Astra
Ukraine’s military struck several targets in southeastern Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight on May 30-31, inflicting damage on key logistics infrastructure used by Russian forces to connect Russia to occupied Crimea.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its campaign against Russian fuel storage facilities crucial for military logistics in occupied areas and Russia. Additionally, since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has expanded its targeting to include Russian oil processing facilities.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that a strike group of naval forces hit an oil terminal and ferry crossing at the Port Kavkaz with several Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles. Objective monitoring confirmed explosions at the target locations, with damage assessment ongoing.

The operation was conducted in coordination with other Ukrainian defense components. Ukrainian strike drones also hit another oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai, the General Staff stated, adding that Russia’s much-vaunted air defenses again proved powerless against Ukraine’s missiles and drones, failing to protect crucial sites used for logistics and supply of Russian troops.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses repelled a Ukrainian air assault, ostensibly shooting down five Neptune anti-ship missiles and 29 drones in Krasnodar Krai. The region’s governor claimed a drone strike damaged three fuel tanks at an oil depot in Temryuk district, causing a major fire, with two workers reportedly injured. The Russian Telegram channels say the attacked oil facility was Tamanneftegaz in Volna settlement.

The Astra Telegram channel reported that the Russian authorities failed to report strikes on two more locations. In addition to the oil depot, Port Kavkaz and an electrical substation in Bely supplying Crimea were also targeted overnight. Astra said the port’s pumping station caught fire and staff evacuated.

The Port of Kavkaz is Russia’s 5th largest port by cargo turnover and a key node for military logistics given its connections to occupied Crimea.

The attack comes a day after a strike on Russian ferry ships in the area:

Media: Two Russian Kerch strait ferries damaged in last night’s attack

Read also:

