Romania mulls sending Patriot missiles to bolster Ukraine’s defenses

Romanian Prime Minister weighs supplying Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system to bolster defenses, though the decision requires military expert analysis and national security council approval.
byYuri Zoria
02/06/2024
2 minute read
Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu. Screenshot: Euronews Romania.
Romanian authorities are engaged in discussions over the potential transfer of Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine to bolster its air defenses against Russian attacks. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that in an interview with Euronews Romania, emphasizing that a final decision hinges on a confidential analysis by military experts and approval from Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense.

Currently, Romania operates only one Patriot system, having signed a deal in 2017 to acquire the advanced air defense capabilities. Meanwhile, amid Russia’s escalated air attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated earlier that his country requires 25 Patriot systems to adequately protect against Russian attacks, with an immediate focus on securing at least seven to safeguard major cities.

In the first place, the specialists must speak. This does not mean that if a system coverts part of Ukraine, it does not also cover Romania,” Ciolacu stated.

He stressed the need for military professionals to evaluate the best solutions before the national security council can make an informed decision.

While acknowledging the proposal’s analysis, the Prime Minister clarified that the discussions would not be held publicly due to their sensitive nature concerning Romania’s defense.

The Patriot systems are the Ukrainian air defense’s only tool, capable of destroying Russian ballistic missiles, including the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal “hypersonic” missile.

