Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria start clearing Black Sea of mines to help Ukrainian grain exports

Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria have initiated a joint mine-hunting operation in the Black Sea, marking a significant step towards ensuring the safety of Ukrainian grain exports.
byMaria Tril
01/07/2024
2 minute read
grain deal
A bulk carrier leaves a Ukrainian Black Sea port on 1 September 2023. Credit: The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.
Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria start clearing Black Sea of mines to help Ukrainian grain exports

Bloomberg reported that Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria have launched a joint mine-hunting force to enhance shipping security, particularly for Ukrainian grain exports.

The initiative, led by Istanbul, marks the first major collaborative effort among Black Sea nations since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The primary objective of this operation is to neutralize mines that have drifted into specific areas of the Black Sea as a consequence of the ongoing conflict.

“The Istanbul-led initiative… is aimed at defusing mines drifting into specific areas of the Black Sea as a result of the war,” reports indicate.

This move is crucial for global grain markets, as Russia and Ukraine are key producers. The Russian war against Ukraine has posed significant challenges to the safe passage of shipments, prompting Ukraine to establish its own Black Sea export route in 2023 following the collapse of a UN-backed safe-corridor deal.

While this new route has successfully boosted exports and contributed to Ukraine’s economic growth, it remains fraught with risks.

“Last year, a Russian missile strike near the key Ukrainian port of Odesa hit a commercial ship, killing a pilot and injuring others,” the report states, highlighting the ongoing dangers faced by vessels in the region.

Despite these challenges, Ukraine reports a significant recovery in its Black Sea export volumes. According to the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry, “Ukraine has exported 37.4 million tons of agrarian products from Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi since the opening of the marine corridor in August 2023.”

While Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria are NATO members, this mine-clearing operation is being conducted outside of NATO’s framework. This decision is reportedly made “partly to avoid escalating tensions with Russia.”

The Ukrainian maritime corridor, secured by the Joint Forces of Defense of Ukraine, has facilitated the export of 55 million tons of cargo over the past ten months of operation.

Since Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative last summer, 1,300 ships have utilized the temporary sea route created by Ukraine and international partners.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts