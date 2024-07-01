Zelenskyy: Negotiations with Russia are only possible with mediators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a report by The Philadelphia Inquirer, has outlined his vision for Ukraine’s victory and future security in a wide-ranging interview.

The Ukrainian President defined victory as preventing “the full destruction of everything Ukrainian” and ensuring “security for today and for future Ukrainian generations, and the impossibility of the repetition of aggression,” the report states.

Zelenskyy emphasized that direct peace talks with Moscow would not end the war.

“It is impossible to help Ukraine with one hand and shake Putin’s hand with the other,” he said, adding, “It will not work.”

The president argued that Ukraine’s role extends beyond its own borders: “It is Ukraine which protects all of the democratic countries that Putin will attack further on,” Zelenskyy said.

Regarding military strategy, Zelenskyy highlighted the need for long-range weapons to counter Russian glide bombs. He also stressed the importance of technological advancement in warfare, stating, “This is a different kind of war, a war of technologies, and the one who is more technologically advanced can win.”

Regarding Western support, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude but indicated that different perspectives exist on what constitutes victory.

“The West wanted to deny Putin the opportunity to fully occupy Ukraine and to put the aggressor in his place. I think for them it is the victory already,” he said.

The Ukrainian president also addressed potential negotiations, stating that the only possible talks would be based on his peace plan calling for full Russian withdrawal, reparations, and justice for war crimes.

Zelenskyy touched on Ukraine’s aspirations for NATO membership, acknowledging that an invitation is not forthcoming at the upcoming summit. He requested alternative support, saying, “If NATO is not ready to protect us [Ukraine – ed.] and to take us into the alliance, then we ask NATO to give us everything so we can protect ourselves.”

Read also: