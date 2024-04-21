US weighs sending more military advisors to Kyiv embassy

The US is considering deploying additional military advisors to its embassy in Kyiv, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told Politico.

While Ryder did not provide specifics on numbers for “operational security reasons,” Politico sources indicate up to 60 advisors could be sent.

Their role would be to assist Ukrainian forces without engaging in combat operations. The advisors would:

Provide consultation and support to Ukraine’s government and military;

Help with logistics and oversight of US weapons shipments;

Aid in maintaining complex US-donated equipment as fighting intensifies this summer.

“We are considering sending several additional advisers to augment the Office of Defense Cooperation at the Embassy,” Ryder stated, adding they would have the same travel restrictions as other embassy staff.

The potential deployment comes as the US is poised to approve $60.8 billion in military aid for Ukraine that has been delayed for months. The House passed the package on 19 April, with a Senate vote expected next week. The White House supports the legislation.

