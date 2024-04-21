Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US weighs sending more military advisors to Kyiv embassy

As many as 60 additional American military advisors could deploy to Ukraine, Politico reported citing its sources.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
21/04/2024
1 minute read
US weighs sending more military advisors to Kyiv embassy
US Air Force Airmen assigned to the 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in an aeromedical evacuation exercise. Photo: Pat Ryder via X/Twitter
US weighs sending more military advisors to Kyiv embassy

The US is considering deploying additional military advisors to its embassy in Kyiv, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told Politico.

While Ryder did not provide specifics on numbers for “operational security reasons,” Politico sources indicate up to 60 advisors could be sent.

Their role would be to assist Ukrainian forces without engaging in combat operations. The advisors would:

  • Provide consultation and support to Ukraine’s government and military;
  • Help with logistics and oversight of US weapons shipments;
  • Aid in maintaining complex US-donated equipment as fighting intensifies this summer.

“We are considering sending several additional advisers to augment the Office of Defense Cooperation at the Embassy,” Ryder stated, adding they would have the same travel restrictions as other embassy staff.

The potential deployment comes as the US is poised to approve $60.8 billion in military aid for Ukraine that has been delayed for months. The House passed the package on 19 April, with a Senate vote expected next week. The White House supports the legislation.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts