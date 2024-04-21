Crucial $ 61B Ukraine military aid bill heads to US Senate floor 23 April

Eng
President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign the aid package into law once the Senate gives its approval.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
21/04/2024
1 minute read
US Senate wraps up Ukraine aid bill talks, final vote looms
US Capitol Building in Washington DC. Photo: Depositphotos
The US Senate will begin considering the $61 billion Ukraine aid bill on Tuesday, 23 April. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled the first procedural votes after the House approved the legislation as part of a larger $95 billion package boosting security assistance for Israel and Taiwan.

“The Senate stands ready to take the next step on the national security supplemental. The House at long last approved funding for Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific, & humanitarian assistance. And the Senate locked in an agreement to finish the work with the first vote on Tuesday,” Schumer wrote on Twitter. 

The Ukraine portion provides Kyiv with weapons and military aid to counter Russian aggression. In early February, a prior version easily passed the Senate with bipartisan support.

However, since the House modified the bill, senators must revisit it. Once the Senate approves the updated legislation, President Joe Biden will sign it into law.

