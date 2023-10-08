Zelenskyy: Heavily armed and trained terrorists threaten beyond Israel

In his daily video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the audacity and meticulous preparation of the Hamas attack on Israel that has struck many people. If terrorists can afford such actions, it signifies a threat not limited to one country.

“Terror has opened far too many fronts against humanity. The war against Ukraine. The war in the Middle East. Terrible destabilizations throughout Africa. Constant attempts to cause a crisis in the global food market. Being strong under such circumstances is to confront terror,” said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy announced upcoming joint actions with international partners to combat terrorism, starting as soon as next week. He also noted that over 100 Ukrainian citizens have sought help from the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel and urged Ukrainians to follow Israeli security forces’ instructions.

“The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, all our diplomats who oversee this region, together with intelligence, are working around the clock to help all our people in need. The whereabouts of five of our people in southern Israel have been established,” noted Zelensky.

In the early hours of October 7th, Palestinian militants from Gaza launched an unexpected assault on Israel. Concealed by a barrage of rockets, hundreds of Hamas gunmen reportedly inflicted over 700 casualties, including two Ukrainians, and left more than 2,000 people injured. Additionally, they took 100 individuals hostage.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that over 3,000 rockets were fired at cities and towns across Israel during the day.

Israeli security forces launched ‘Operation Iron Swords,’ a counter-terrorism effort to rescue hostages and retake seized areas from Palestinian militants. Israel has also cut off Gaza’s electricity and fuel supplies and the entry of goods.

The Israeli military reported over 400 Palestinian gunmen killed and dozens arrested. The IDF targeted 426 Hamas sites, including the intelligence department head’s compound. Gaza’s health ministry confirmed 313 casualties, including 20 children, and nearly 1,990 injuries.

Israel has formally declared a state of war for the first time since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The US, the EU, Ukraine, and other countries have condemned the attacks against Israel.

Read more: