Death toll among Ukrainians from HAMAS attack on Israel rises to 11

“Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs can confirm the death of 11 Ukrainians in Israel. Another nine citizens are considered missing,” Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.
byIryna Voichuk
13/10/2023
1 minute read
Abandoned cars at the Nova festival near the Gaza-Israel border following the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023, when some people fled and hid in nearby orchards, while others were gunned down, abducted, or killed. Screenshot: news.sky.com
HAMAS terrorist attack on Israel has killed 11 Ukrainians, with another nine reported missing, Ukrinform reported, citing a spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, on 13 October.

“Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs can confirm the death of eleven Ukrainians in Israel. Another nine citizens are considered missing,” Nikolenko said.

On 12 October, Nikolenko reported seven confirmed Ukrainian fatalities, nine injuries, and another nine missing.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian citizens have requested assistance to leave Israel due to canceled flights.

About 200 Ukrainians have expressed a desire to evacuate from the Gaza Strip. However, due to the lack of security, it is currently impossible to leave. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian embassies in Israel, Egypt, and Jordan, as well as other Ukrainian agencies involved, are actively trying to get our people out as soon as possible, as per Nikolenko.

On 7 October 2023, Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched a large-scale invasion of Israel from Gaza, killing at least 1,300 Israelis, including 260 civilians, in a music festival massacre. Hamas justified the attack as revenge for increased settlements, the blockade, and settler violence. Israel responded with airstrikes in Gaza after clearing Hamas forces from its territory.

