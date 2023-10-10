Russia is interested in inciting war in the Middle East, Zelenskyy says

Russia is interested in destabilizing the Middle East, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his daily video address to Ukrainian citizens on 9 October.

Zelenskyy discussed the situation in the Middle East, where the war between Hamas militants and the Israeli Army is ongoing, during the meeting with the heads of Ukraine’s intelligence and diplomats on 9 October.

“According to the available information, which is very clear, Russia is interested in fomenting war in the Middle East so that a new source of pain and suffering would weaken global unity, add to the splits and contradictions, and thus help Russia destroy freedom in Europe. We see Russian propagandists gloating. We see Moscow’s Iranian friends quite openly lending a shoulder to those who attacked Israel. And all of this is a much greater threat than the world currently perceives. Local aggressions sparked the world wars of the past,” Zelenskyy said.

On 7 October, Palestinian militants from Gaza carried out a surprise attack on Israel. Under the cover of intense rocket fire, hundreds of gunmen from Hamas reportedly caused over 600 casualties in Israel, with more than 2,000 injuries and 100 people taken captive.

The attack was the deadliest in Israeli territory in years. The missiles targeted various locations across Israel, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, and Sderot. Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted some missiles, but many others hit their targets, causing damage and fire. The Hamas gunmen opened fire on civilians and Israeli security forces in several towns near the Gaza border, such as Sderot, Netivot, and Ofakim.

The attack on Israel triggered international reactions and condemnations, as well as a fierce Israeli response with airstrikes and artillery fire on Gaza.

Israeli security forces launched ‘Operation Iron Swords,’ a counter-terrorism effort to rescue hostages and retake seized areas from Palestinian militants. Israel has also cut off Gaza’s electricity and fuel supplies and the entry of goods.

