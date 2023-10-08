Israel-Gaza conflict: Two Ukrainian women among victims of Hamas attack

Two Ukrainian citizens have died in Israel over the Hamas attack, as reported by Ukrinform, referencing the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko.

“We have confirmed information about the death of two Ukrainian women in Israel. Both citizens had been living in the country for a long time,” the diplomat stated.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel actively coordinates with the victims’ families, facilitating the repatriation of the bodies. Additionally, diplomats are diligently verifying whether any Ukrainian citizens are among those injured or missing.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up an operational task force to aid the 15 000 Ukrainian citizens in Israel. Diplomats have successfully located a Ukrainian national whose disappearance was previously reported in the media and can confirm that they are safe.

On the dawn of 7 October, Palestinian militants from Gaza carried out a surprise attack on Israel. Under the cover of intense rocket fire, hundreds of gunmen from Hamas reportedly caused over 600 casualties in Israel, with more than 2,000 injuries and 100 people taken captive.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that over 3,000 rockets were fired at cities and towns across Israel during the day.

“They attacked dozens of Israeli communities and IDF bases and went door to door,” Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said.

Israeli security forces launched ‘Operation Iron Swords,’ a counter-terrorism effort to rescue hostages and retake seized areas from Palestinian militants. Israel has also cut off Gaza’s electricity and fuel supplies and the entry of goods.

The Israeli military reported over 400 Palestinian gunmen killed and dozens arrested. The IDF targeted 426 Hamas sites, including the intelligence department head’s compound.

Gaza’s health ministry confirmed 313 casualties, including 20 children, and nearly 1,990 injuries.

Israel has formally declared a state of war for the first time since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

“This war will take time. It will be hard. We have tough days ahead of us,” said Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The United States, the European Union, Ukraine, and other countries have condemned the attacks against Israel.

