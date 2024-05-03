Germany says Russia behind massive cyberattack last year after Berlin decided to send Ukraine tanks

Germany says it has evidence that Russian state-sponsored hackers orchestrated an “intolerable” cyber-attack last year, which disrupted several websites of Germany’s ruling coalition member party, following Berlin’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine.

At a news conference during a visit to Australia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that a federal government investigation into the 2023 cyber-attack on the Social Democrat party (SPD), Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party, has concluded, The Guardian reports.

“Today we can say unambiguously [that] we can attribute this cyber-attack to a group called APT28, which is steered by the military intelligence service of Russia,” Baerbock said. “In other words, it was a state-sponsored Russian cyber-attack on Germany, and this is absolutely intolerable and unacceptable and will have consequences.”