Ukraine makes debut in NATO's Locked Shields 2024, world's largest cyber security exercise

Estonia will host Locked Shields 2024 from 22-26 April.
17/04/2024
Ukraine will participate in NATO’s largest cyber security exercise, Locked Shields 2024, for the first time from 22- 26 April, as reported by the National Cyber Security Coordination Center. The annual event, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), brings together experts from various fields to counter cyber threats in realistic scenarios.

Locked Shields 2024 will take place in Estonia, with around 4,000 experts from over 40 countries tasked with protecting a fictional nation’s infrastructure from cyber-attacks. Ukraine joined the NATO Cyber Center in March 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“This year, Ukraine is joining forces with the Czech Republic in a joint team for these exercises. Working together on skills, sharing experiences, and cooperating are key elements in effectively countering modern cyber threats,” said Serhiy Demedyuk, Deputy Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

Lieutenant Colonel Urmet Tomp, Head of Exercises at NATO CCDCOE, highlighted the exercise’s role in fostering international cooperation and building resilient global cyber defense.

“These exercises demonstrate the power of international collaboration, transcending borders and uniting a community of diverse experts from the public, private, and academic sectors. We are grateful for the dedication and expertise of our allies and all our partners, which are crucial in building resilient global cyber defense,” Tomp noted.

According to the National Cyber Security Coordination Center of Ukraine, the growing number of participants, with 33 countries in 2023, underscores the significance of Locked Shields in strengthening international collaboration in cyber defense. 

Since its establishment by CCDCOE in 2010, the exercise has become the world’s largest and most realistic cyber defense drill, setting the standard for comprehensive cyber readiness.

