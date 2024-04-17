Ukraine-NATO Council convenes emergency meeting on 19 April at Zelenskyy’s request

An emergency meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will take place on 19 April, as announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The meeting will be held at the level of defense ministers, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also participate.

Russia has intensified its shelling of Ukraine in recent weeks, making the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense a critical issue.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Kyiv is requesting seven Patriot air defense systems, while there are about a hundred available in Europe. Stoltenberg acknowledged that while there are fewer than 100 Patriot batteries in Europe, the alliance has a significant number of systems available to provide Ukraine with enhanced air defense support.

Ukraine-NATO meeting requested by Zelenskyy will be held on Friday, 19 April, to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. 🇺🇦 FM Kuleba previously stated Kyiv's request for 7 Patriot batteries, despite Europe having around a hundred available. pic.twitter.com/vvbZhdgvnc — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 17, 2024

“The reality is that we have systems available. [The number] is big enough to enable us to give significantly more to Ukraine in terms of air defense in general and when it comes to Patriot batteries. And that is exactly what we are working on,” said Stoltenberg.

On 16 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would request an urgent meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council to discuss the supply of weapons and air defense systems.

Read more: