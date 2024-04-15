Zelenskyy says Ukraine will respond to Russian offensive in spring, summer

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed in an evening statement, relaying details from intelligence briefings on Russia’s potential military plans for the spring and summer.

According to Zelenskyy, he received “two important intelligence reports” during a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters on 15 April.

“Reports from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashhenko, and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, regarding Russian actions in the spring and summer.”

Zelenskyy said Ukraine “must be prepared for all possible formats of Russian hostile actions.”

The president stated that the intelligence reports outlined what Ukraine should brace for in terms of potential Russian offensives.

“The madness in the Kremlin is still strong, the Russian occupying forces will try to intensify assault operations and offensive actions. We will respond.”

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov said on 14 April, after visiting combat units on the frontline, Russians are concentrating forces for a breakthrough west of Bakhmut.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi also said on 13 April that the situation on the frontline had significantly deteriorated in recent days.

According to Syrskyi, the Russian forces have significantly intensified their offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions. In the Pokrovsk direction, they attempt to break through the defense with dozens of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

