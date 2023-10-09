Foreign Ministry: HAMAS injured Ukrainian child in Israel, possibly killed three Ukrainians near and in Gaza Strip

A Ukrainian boy was injured in Sderot, Israel, during the recent HAMAS terrorist attack, five missing Ukrainian citizens were found in southern Israel, while there are not yet confirmed reports on three other killed Ukrainians, according to the spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko.

“Ukrainian diplomats conducted a successful rescue operation and brought out a Ukrainian boy from the city of Sderot, who was injured during the militant attack. He is now in a safe place under the care of the Embassy. He has been provided with medical and psychological assistance,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook on 9 October.

He added that five Ukrainian nationals who were reported missing in southern Israel were found.

Nikolenko says the diplomats are checking the reports about the possible death of two Ukrainian citizens near the Gaza Strip. In addition, the embassy is awaiting confirmation of the information about the alleged death of one more Ukrainian in Gaza itself.

