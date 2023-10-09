Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Foreign Ministry: HAMAS injured Ukrainian child in Israel, possibly killed three Ukrainians near and in Gaza Strip

The 7 October HAMAS attack injured a Ukrainian child in Sderot, Israel. Additionally, diplomats found five missing Ukrainians. Yet, there are concerns about three Ukrainians’ potential fatalities in/near Gaza, as per Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.
byYuri Zoria
09/10/2023
1 minute read
Abandoned cars at the Nova festival near the Gaza-Israel border following the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023, when some people fled and hid in nearby orchards, while others were gunned down, abducted, or killed. Screenshot: news.sky.com
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

A Ukrainian boy was injured in Sderot, Israel, during the recent HAMAS terrorist attack, five missing Ukrainian citizens were found in southern Israel, while there are not yet confirmed reports on three other killed Ukrainians, according to the spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko.

“Ukrainian diplomats conducted a successful rescue operation and brought out a Ukrainian boy from the city of Sderot, who was injured during the militant attack. He is now in a safe place under the care of the Embassy. He has been provided with medical and psychological assistance,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook on 9 October.

He added that five Ukrainian nationals who were reported missing in southern Israel were found.

Nikolenko says the diplomats are checking the reports about the possible death of two Ukrainian citizens near the Gaza Strip. In addition, the embassy is awaiting confirmation of the information about the alleged death of one more Ukrainian in Gaza itself.

Read also:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts