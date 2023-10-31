Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

25 Ukrainians killed in Hamas-Israel war, Israeli Ambassador says

Most of the Ukrainian victims will be buried in Israel.
bySerge Havrylets
31/10/2023
1 minute read
Abandoned cars at the Nova festival near the Gaza-Israel border following the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023, when some people fled and hid in nearby orchards, while others were gunned down, abducted, or killed. Screenshot: news.sky.com
Since 7 October, 25 Ukrainians have been killed in the fighting between Hamas and Israel, the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, said on 31 October, confirming the number of victims given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

According to Michael Brodsky, 21 Ukrainians were killed in Israel during the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October, and four more died in the Gaza Strip.

Most of the Ukrainians had dual citizenship and lived with their families in Israel, according to Michael Brodsky.

The Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ukraine stated that relatives of two of the Ukrainian victims asked to bury the deceased in Ukraine. However, most of the deceased Ukrainians will be buried in Israel because their families live there, Michael Brodsky informed.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, one Ukrainian is still missing after the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October. Three Ukrainian children were killed, and six were wounded by the Hamas.

On 7 October 2023, Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched a large-scale invasion of Israel from Gaza, killing civilians. Hamas justified the attack as revenge for increased settlements, the blockade, and settler violence. Israel responded with airstrikes in Gaza after clearing Hamas forces from its territory.

