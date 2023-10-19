Israel: 23 Ukrainian citizens killed in HAMAS terrorist attack on 7 October

The HAMAS terrorist attack on the State of Israel on 7 October resulted in the murder of 23 Ukrainian citizens, with one more reported missing, as stated by the Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky.

“According to the updated data, 23 Ukrainian citizens were killed in the [7 October HAMAS] terrorist attack. Ukraine is in second place (after the USA) in terms of the number of foreign nationals killed,” he wrote on his personal Telegram channel.

The Ambassador included an infographic in Russian that displayed official Israeli data from 18 October concerning foreign nationals affected by the HAMAS terror attack. This data revealed that 218 foreign citizens were killed, and 78 others are missing.

Of those, 29 murdered foreigners were citizens of the USA, 23 were Ukrainians, 22 were French, 18 were Russians, 17 were Argentinians, 15 were Thais, and 10 were Britons, the infographic shows.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has currently verified 13 dead and six missing Ukrainian citizens in Israel.

On 7 October 2023, Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched a large-scale invasion of Israel from Gaza, reportedly killing at least 1,300 Israelis, including 260 civilians, in a music festival massacre. Hamas justified the attack as revenge for increased settlements, the blockade, and settler violence. Israel responded with airstrikes in Gaza after clearing Hamas forces from its territory.

