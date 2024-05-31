Eng
Russia’s “double-tap” missile attack targets Kharkiv, killing five, injuring at least 25

Last night’s Russian double-tap missile attack on Kharkiv City targeted residential neighborhoods, killing at least five and injuring 25.
Yuri Zoria
31/05/2024
Aftermath of Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv City overnight on 30-31 May 2024. Photo: Telegram/Олег Синєгубов.
Overnight on 31 May, Russians struck a densely populated residential area in Kharkiv, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. The initial reports indicated that the attack killed three and injured 23 people, including a medical worker and a policewoman, as well as two children.

For months, Russia has been indiscriminately targeting Kharkiv City, using ballistic missiles, gliding bombs, and suicide drones, causing damage and civilian casualties.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported that the Russian once again employed a “double-tap” tactic at a site where medics, rescuers, and law enforcement were already present. Preliminary information indicates that the attackers launched S-300 ballistic missiles at the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, targeting solely civilian infrastructure, Syniehubov noted.

The National Police reported that a Russian midnight shelling targeted a residential area, hitting a multi-story building and killing two unidentified individuals. The fourth and fifth floors were destroyed, potentially leaving people trapped. Another strike struck the ground on the premises of a manufacturing plant, killing a security guard born in 1959.

According to Syniehubov’s later updates, the death toll from the Russian attack rose to five as rescuers discovered a man’s body in the rubble. Twenty-five people were injured in the attack, with ongoing rescue efforts to reach potential survivors trapped under debris. Eight individuals have been hospitalized, two in critical condition, along with a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, both in moderate condition.

On 25 May, Russia launched an airstrike on a crowded hypermarket in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district during a busy shopping weekend, causing a large fire. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that all 19 victims of the attack have been identified following completed search operations.

