Russian bomb strike on Kherson high-rise kills mother, injures her two children

The attack also killed a man and injured four other civilians. A section of a ten-story building collapsed, two more high-rises were damaged.
byYuri Zoria
20/02/2025
2 minute read
Aftermath of a Russian bomb attack on Kherson on 19 February 2025. Photo: Telegram/Roman Mrochko
Russian bomb strike on Kherson high-rise kills mother, injures her two children

A Russian guided bomb struck a ten-story residential building in Kherson overnight on 19-20 February, destroying an entire section of the structure, killing two people, and injuring five, including two children. Rescue teams worked through the night to recover victims trapped beneath the rubble.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life. Due to its proximity to the frontline, Kherson city faces frequent Russian air and artillery attacks.

According to Kherson Oblast chief Oleksandr Prokudin, the strike collapsed 15 apartments from the first to the tenth floor. The explosion shattered windows in 80 nearby flats. Emergency responders rescued two people from the upper floors of the damaged building.

A pair of 14-year-old twins – a boy and a girl – suffered blast-related injuries and were hospitalized at night. Their mother was found dead beneath the rubble this afternoon.

A 47-year-old man, injured while in a nearby parking lot, was also hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and a fractured leg. Three additional men suffered concussions and head injuries but received medical assistance at the scene.

By the afternoon of 20 February, emergency teams retrieved the body of a man trapped under the collapsed section. Several hours later, the body of the missing mother was found. Officials confirmed she was the parent of the injured twins.

Kherson’s Mayor Roman Mrochko reported that the attack also damaged two other apartment buildings, a medical facility, an educational institution, and multiple vehicles in the city.

Mrochko stated that Russian forces targeted residential areas of Kherson on the evening of 19 February with three KAB bombs – unguided aerial munitions modified with UMPK glide kits, which significantly extend their range.

