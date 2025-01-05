Ukrainian air defenses neutralize entire wave of 103 Russian drones, Air Force says

Russia launched a massive drone attack against Ukraine overnight on 5 January 2025, deploying 103 unmanned aerial vehicles including Shahed-type one-way-attack drones and decoys, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly neutralized all incoming threats, with forces shooting down 61 attack drones across multiple regions while 42 decoy drones disappeared from radars without negative consequences, according to the Air Force’s statement.

The attack began at 19:00 on 4 January, with drones launched from Russia’s Bryansk, Millerovo, and Oryol areas. Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups engaged the threats across Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, the report says.

In Kharkiv oblast, falling debris from a neutralized drone caused damage in Krasnokutsk, Bohodukhiv district. Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported that around 01:52, drone debris damaged four detached houses and a fence, with three people suffering acute stress reactions.

Police confirmed the incident, reporting that two women, aged 59 and 77, and a 33-year-old man received medical assistance on site. For some reason, the police reported to Russia’s Shahed by its Russian designation as “Geran.”

In Poltava, Suspilne reported an explosion around 23:45 as the Air Force tracked a Russian drone traversing the city. The Air Force lifted the strike drone threat alert at 4:39.

Russia also conducted artillery strikes and aerial guided bomb attacks against Ukraine, with details of these additional assaults to be provided in a follow-up report.

