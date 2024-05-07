Seven injured including a 6-year-old in Russian shelling in Dnipro Oblast; Kherson also targeted

Seven people have been injured as a result of Russian military strikes in Dnipro Oblast, including a six-year-old child. According to the head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, the attacks specifically targeted the Nikopol district and the city of Kryvyi Rih with drone and artillery strikes.

Details emerging from the region indicate that the attacks resulted in injuries to several individuals in the Nikopol district—women aged 91 and 50, and men aged 37, 51, and 40, one of whom is in critical condition. Additionally, a six-year-old girl has been reported among the victims.

The Russian forces executed a total of 14 kamikaze drone strikes and two artillery shelling incidents throughout the day.

Later in the evening, Russian forces also struck the Kryvyi Rih district. A 56-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition, and several residential buildings sustained damage.

This day follows another incident where Russian forces shelled a residential area in Kherson, igniting fires in four homes. Emergency services responded promptly to extinguish the fires, reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Windows and roofs were damaged, and several homes were completely destroyed due to the impact of the shells, highlighting the ongoing threat and damage caused by Russian military actions in Ukraine.

