Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Seven injured including a 6-year-old in Russian shelling in Dnipro Oblast; Kherson also targeted

In Dnipro Oblast, the Russian forces executed a total of 14 kamikaze drone strikes and two artillery shelling incidents throughout the day.
byOrysia Hrudka
07/05/2024
1 minute read
Kherson, Russian shelling, 7 May 2024. Source: Kherson Oblast Administration
Kherson, Russian shelling, 7 May 2024. Source: Kherson Oblast Administration
Seven injured including a 6-year-old in Russian shelling in Dnipro Oblast; Kherson also targeted

Seven people have been injured as a result of Russian military strikes in Dnipro Oblast, including a six-year-old child. According to the head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, the attacks specifically targeted the Nikopol district and the city of Kryvyi Rih with drone and artillery strikes.

Details emerging from the region indicate that the attacks resulted in injuries to several individuals in the Nikopol district—women aged 91 and 50, and men aged 37, 51, and 40, one of whom is in critical condition. Additionally, a six-year-old girl has been reported among the victims.

The Russian forces executed a total of 14 kamikaze drone strikes and two artillery shelling incidents throughout the day.

Later in the evening, Russian forces also struck the Kryvyi Rih district. A 56-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition, and several residential buildings sustained damage.

This day follows another incident where Russian forces shelled a residential area in Kherson, igniting fires in four homes. Emergency services responded promptly to extinguish the fires, reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Windows and roofs were damaged, and several homes were completely destroyed due to the impact of the shells, highlighting the ongoing threat and damage caused by Russian military actions in Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts