Police: Russia bombs Donetsk’s New York, injuring three

On the evening of 15 January, Russian troops conducted an air strike on New York, Donetsk Oblast, with four KAB-500 guided bombs, injuring three people. More people may remain under the rubble of a half-destroyed three-storey apartment building, according to the regional police.

Donetsk’s New York is located near the frontline, facing Horlivka, a town occupied by the Russian forces since 2024. Russians have been attacking all settlements near the front using artillery, aviation, and drones. The KAB-500 is a Russian 500-kilogram bomb equipped with a guidance kit that converts unguided FAB-500 “dumb bombs” into precision-guided munitions.

“As of 9:00 a.m. [16 January], we know about three injured civilians. Five people are probably under the rubble,” the police said.

According to the police, the attack damaged six three-storey buildings and five detached houses in New York.

The bomb attack occurred at 18:00 on 15 January. A 62-year-old woman who was on the street at the time of the bombardment sustained shrapnel wounds. Men aged 66 and 68 were also injured, according to the regional prosecutor’s office, public broadcaster Suspilne reports.

Clearing the rubble will continue until the blocked people are freed. There are no children under the rubble, Stanislav Baldin, a spokesman for the Donetsk Oblast State Emergency Service, told Suspilne Donbas.

