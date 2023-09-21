Kyiv passes 1,000 hours of air raid sirens as seven Kyivans injured in Russian air attack

In the early hours of 21 September, Russia carried out a series of air attacks on Ukrainian cities, primarily targeting Kyiv. According to Kyiv authorities, a morning missile attack injured at least seven civilians, meanwhile, the total duration of all air raid alerts has surpassed 1,000 since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The air raid alert was announced in Kyiv at 4:25 a.m. and lasted more than two hours. Later, almost another almost hour-long alarm was declared at 7:15 a.m.

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) says some 10 Tu-95MS Russian strategic bombers launched Kh-101/555/55 missiles as Ukrainian air defenses downed more than 20 of those launched, according to preliminary information.

Debris of the destroyed Russian missiles crashed in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi, Darnytsia, Shevchenkivskyi, and Desnianskyi districts, as per the KMVA.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the fallen debris of the downed missiles injured seven civilians in Kyiv’s Darnytsia district. Four of them were treated on the spot, while three were hospitalized.

“In Darnytsia, all services are still working at the site of the fallen debris on the territory of an infrastructure facility, as well as on the territory of the service station and the dormitory of a vocational school,” Klichko wrote on Telegram.

The KMVA added that the falling debris damaged non-residential buildings and parked cars, causing fires.

Mayor Klitschko says the missile debris also damaged windows a five-storey house in Holosiivskyi district, causing no injuries.

In Svyatoshinsky district, where there were power outages, power engineers have restored the electricity supply, according to Klitschko.

The KMVA says the missile debris damaged a gas pipe in Shevchenkivskyi district.

“The capital has already passed the 1,000-hour mark of air raid alerts since the start of the full-scale invasion! Just imagine – a month and a half of continuous alarms! We have survived it and we will overcome much more together! For the sake of our Victory!” KMVA Head Serhii Popko said, according to the Administration’s Telegram channel.

Other Ukrainian cities that came under Russian fire last night were Drohobych, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, as well as the oblasts of Rivne and Khmelnytskyi.