Russian shelling attack injures teenager and elderly woman in Kharkiv Oblast

A Russian shelling attack on Buhaivka village in Kharkiv Oblast’s Chuhuiv district injured a teenager and an elderly woman, the Kharkiv Oblast Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram.

“Today, a 14-year-old boy and a 62-year-old woman received shrapnel injuries during the shelling of Buhayivka village, Chuhuiv district. They were hospitalized, doctors give them necessary assistance,” Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov said, according to Ukrinform.

Suniehubov says several fragments hit an ambulance during the shelling, but the medics were not injured.

Read also: