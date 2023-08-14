Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian shelling attack injures teenager and elderly woman in Kharkiv Oblast

A Russian attack on a village in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on 14 August injured two civilians, according to local authorities.
byYuri Zoria
14/08/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



A Russian shelling attack on Buhaivka village in Kharkiv Oblast’s Chuhuiv district injured a teenager and an elderly woman, the Kharkiv Oblast Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram.

“Today, a 14-year-old boy and a 62-year-old woman received shrapnel injuries during the shelling of Buhayivka village, Chuhuiv district. They were hospitalized, doctors give them necessary assistance,” Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov said, according to Ukrinform.

Suniehubov says several fragments hit an ambulance during the shelling, but the medics were not injured.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts