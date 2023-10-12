Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

MFA: Death toll among Ukrainians from recent HAMAS attack on Israel rises to seven, nine injured, nine missing

Ukraine’s MFA reveals seven Ukrainians died in the recent Hamas attack on Israel. Nine are injured, another nine missing. Over a thousand seek help to leave Israel, with evacuation plans being made.
byYuri Zoria
12/10/2023
Abandoned cars at the Nova festival near the Gaza-Israel border following the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023, when some people fled and hid in nearby orchards, while others were gunned down, abducted, or killed. Screenshot: news.sky.com
In the wake of the recent Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Oleh Nikolenko, highlighted the substantial impact on Ukrainian citizens. As of 12 October, it is known that the assault resulted in seven confirmed Ukrainian fatalities, nine injuries, and another nine reported missing. 

Nikolenko says consuls have established the personal data of those killed in the HAMAS attack, are in contact with relatives, and are taking steps to repatriate the bodies. The Ukrainian Embassy cooperates with Israeli security services in the search for missing persons, according to the spokesman.

Moreover, the aftermath has also seen a significant disruption in travel. Over a thousand Ukrainians have reached out for assistance due to canceled flights from Israel. In response, the Ukrainian embassy in Tel Aviv is orchestrating relief measures. The diplomats have arranged an evacuation flight to Romania scheduled for October 14, with details being shared with those who’ve provided their information to the embassy.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian citizens have requested assistance in leaving Israel due to canceled flights.

“Diplomats are preparing the first evacuation flight to Romania for Saturday, 14 October. We are working on organizing additional evacuation flights. Details will be sent to citizens who have provided their information to the Ukrainian Embassy in Tel Aviv,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

About 200 Ukrainians have expressed a desire to evacuate from the Gaza Strip. However, due to the lack of security, it is currently impossible to leave. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian embassies in Israel, Egypt, and Jordan, as well as other Ukrainian agencies involved, are making active efforts to get our people out as soon as possible, as per Nikolenko.

On 7 October 2023, Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched a large-scale invasion of Israel from Gaza, killing at least 1,300 Israelis, including 260 civilians in a massacre at a music festival. Hamas justified the attack as revenge for increased settlements, the blockade, and settler violence. Israel responded with airstrikes in Gaza after clearing Hamas forces from its territory.

