Lasting peace requires Russia’s unconditional pullout from Ukraine, says EU

On 2 May, the European Union stated during the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna that the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace lies through Russia’s immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, Ukrinform reported.

The EU statement reiterated its call for Russia to comply with international law and fulfill its international obligations, including the immediate and unconditional release of all arbitrarily detained civilians, including three OSCE SMM staff members, and provision of protection and humane treatment to Ukrainian prisoners of war as required by international law.

According to Ukrinform, the statement highlighted global information efforts, cooperation with Ukraine and partners to ensure broad international support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and Ukraine’s Peace Formula principles and goals.

The EU assured accountability will be ensured and justice restored for all victims of Russian aggression.

Ukraine’s peace summit

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that, following agreements with Swiss President Viola Amherd, the inaugural Peace Summit will take place in Switzerland on June 15-16. Heads of state and government from across all continents have been invited and are expected to attend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled Ukraine’s peace formula to end the Russo-Ukrainian war in October 2022. The plan includes the following key points:

Ensure nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant;

Protect and ensure Ukraine’s grain exports for food security;

Ensure safety of Ukraine’s power infrastructure and aid in its restoration;

Release all prisoners, including POWs and deported individuals;

Restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity;

Withdraw Russian troops and restore state borders;

Establish a special tribunal for prosecuting war crimes;

Focus on demining and restoring water facilities for ecocide prevention;

Create a security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space;

Confirm the end of the war with a signed document. Read also: WSJ: Document from 2022 reveals Putin’s punishing terms for Ukraine peace

