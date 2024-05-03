Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Lasting peace requires Russia’s unconditional pullout from Ukraine, says EU

The EU stresses that the path to a just peace lies through Russia’s complete withdrawal of all troops from Ukraine’s territory within its internationally recognized borders.
byYuri Zoria
03/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian and EU flags flying in front of the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo via Eastnews.ua
Lasting peace requires Russia’s unconditional pullout from Ukraine, says EU

On 2 May, the European Union stated during the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna that the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace lies through Russia’s immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, Ukrinform reported.

The EU statement reiterated its call for Russia to comply with international law and fulfill its international obligations, including the immediate and unconditional release of all arbitrarily detained civilians, including three OSCE SMM staff members, and provision of protection and humane treatment to Ukrainian prisoners of war as required by international law.

According to Ukrinform, the statement highlighted global information efforts, cooperation with Ukraine and partners to ensure broad international support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and Ukraine’s Peace Formula principles and goals.

The EU assured accountability will be ensured and justice restored for all victims of Russian aggression.

Ukraine’s peace summit

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that, following agreements with Swiss President Viola Amherd, the inaugural Peace Summit will take place in Switzerland on June 15-16. Heads of state and government from across all continents have been invited and are expected to attend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled Ukraine’s peace formula to end the Russo-Ukrainian war in October 2022. The plan includes the following key points:

  • Ensure nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant;
  • Protect and ensure Ukraine’s grain exports for food security;
  • Ensure safety of Ukraine’s power infrastructure and aid in its restoration;
  • Release all prisoners, including POWs and deported individuals;
  • Restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity;
  • Withdraw Russian troops and restore state borders;
  • Establish a special tribunal for prosecuting war crimes;
  • Focus on demining and restoring water facilities for ecocide prevention;
  • Create a security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space;
  • Confirm the end of the war with a signed document.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts