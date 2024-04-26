Polish FM: Restoring Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders is scenario for resolving war

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on 25 April that Russian leader Vladimir Putin could end the war in Ukraine within five minutes by making a phone call to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordering the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine, RMF 24 reports.

“Vladimir Putin could end the war in five minutes with one phone call to the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu: ‘We are withdrawing troops from Ukraine.’ Unfortunately, Ukraine cannot end the war with one phone call, there is a big difference,” he said.

When asked whether Poland has scenarios for resolving Russia’s war against Ukraine, Sikorsky said: “Yes, there are. Restoring Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders per the so-called peace formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

Sikorski dismissed claims by Russian propagandists that his country allegedly has plans to “annex part of Ukraine,” including Lviv, Volyn, and Eastern Galicia, calling them lies. He emphasized that Russian leaders and propagandists want to divide Poles and Ukrainians with such statements.

Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, presented at the G20 summit in November 2022, consists of 10 points, including restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity, withdrawing Russian troops, releasing all prisoners, a tribunal for those guilty of aggression, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukraine organized four meetings on the Peace Formula in 2023 – in Copenhagen, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Malta, and Davos, Switzerland. These meetings took place at the national security and foreign policy advisers level.

In mid-June 2024, Switzerland plans to host a high-level conference on Ukraine’s peace formula, which could involve 80 to 100 countries.

Read also: