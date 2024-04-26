Eng
Kyiv urgently evacuates two hospitals due to a threat of a possible attack

This decision comes after a video circulated on social media announcing a possible attack on these medical facilities.
byBohdan Ben
26/04/2024
1 minute read
The city of Kyiv has begun an urgent evacuation of two hospitals, one of which is a Kyiv Children’s Hospital №1 located on Bohatyrska Street. This decision comes after a video circulated on social media, effectively announcing a possible attack on these medical facilities. The video falsely claims that military personnel are present in these hospitals, Kyiv authorities claim.

The city authorities emphasize that “the information in the video is an absolute lie and a provocation by the enemy, which they are attempting to use as a pretext to strike the capital’s social infrastructure.” The city administration is currently doing everything possible to transfer patients and medics to other medical facilities in the capital to ensure the safety of sick children, their parents, and medical staff.

The city has appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ministry of Health for assistance and has informed them about the measures being taken to preserve the lives and health of hospital patients and staff.

In the video released by the Belarusian TV channel 1, these hospitals are named as alleged “terrorists covert.”

