Russian missile strikes target Ukrainian Railways, killing 3 and injuring dozens

Russian missiles struck railway facilities in three Ukrainian oblasts – Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
25/04/2024
1 minute read
Russian Missile Strikes Target Ukrainian Railways, Killing 3 and Injuring Dozens
Damaged train in Balaklia after Russian attack. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov via Telegram
Russian missile strikes target Ukrainian Railways, killing 3 and injuring dozens

Russia launched missile attacks on multiple Ukrainian railway facilities, resulting in at least three deaths and dozens of injuries.

In Donetsk Oblast, an Iskander-M cruise missile struck the railway in Udachne village, killing three railway workers and wounding four others. 

Ukrainian Railways expressed condolences to the families of the three killed electromechanics: Bohdan Kovalov (26), Mykhailo Bandrivskyi (26) and Serhiy Kuznetsov (37).

“Russians struck the village this afternoon. The administrative building, a cultural institution, a café, and about 20 private houses were damaged,” Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.

In Kharkiv Oblast, an Iskander-M missile with a fragmentation warhead exploded near a stationary train at Balakliia station, injuring 11 people, including three railway workers and passengers.

“The windows and roof of the railway station building were damaged. The electric train, which was 15 meters from the impact epicenter at the time of the shelling, was also damaged,” Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

Another Iskander-K missile hit a railway in Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, injuring six people and damaging 47 houses.

Read more:

