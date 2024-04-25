Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

At least 13 civilians injured by Russian attacks

Yesterday and last night, Russian military strikes across Ukraine left 13 civilians injured and caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure in several regions, including Donetsk, Kherson and Cherkasy, local authorities say.
byYuri Zoria
25/04/2024
3 minute read
Gas pipe on fire in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a Russian shelling attack overnight on 25 April 2024. Photo: Telegram/Serhii Lysak
At least 13 civilians injured by Russian attacks

Throughout yesterday and into the night, Russia persisted with shelling and aerial bombings in frontline provinces, while also launching missile attacks on a central Ukrainian city. These Russian assaults resulted in injuries to 13 civilians across several regions, as reported by local authorities.

Russian attacks injure four in Donetsk Oblast

On 24 April, the Russian army wounded four residents of Donetsk Oblast. Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Facebook that two were injured in Dobropillia, and one each in Solovyove and Krasnohorivka.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022, Donetsk Oblast authorities have recorded that Russian forces killed at least 1,933 citizens and injured 4,832 others, excluding victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, whose exact number is not known to this day, according to Vadym Filashkin.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: multiple locations shelled and bombarded

Zaporizhzhia regional authorities recorded 256 strikes by Russian forces over the past day, targeting eight settlements including Huliaipole, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, detailed on Telegram that the attacks included five air strikes, 81 UAV assaults across multiple locations, and 161 artillery strikes, along with nine MLRS hits on Levadne and Robotyne, resulting in 13 reports of damage to homes but no civilian injuries.

Russia injures three more civilians in Kherson Oblast

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Oblast, reported that Russian shelling on April 24 injured three civilians and targeted multiple locations including the city of Kherson and villages such as Antonivka and Kizomys. Residential areas were hit, damaging a multi-story building and a private home, and strikes also affected a critical infrastructure facility, private vehicles, and a gas pipeline.

Cherkasy morning missile strike: six injured

An air raid alert was issued in several northern and central regions this morning due to a missile threat, with explosions reported in Cherkasy Oblast, according to Ukrinform. Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, later confirmed on Telegram that a morning attack by Russian troops damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the region, leading six people to seek medical assistance.

Air defenses were activated to intercept a high-speed aerial target. According to preliminary information, a critical infrastructure facility in the Cherkasy district was damaged. All services are at the scene,” Taburets said.

Kharkiv Oblast: aerial bombs and artillery strikes

Kharkiv Oblast chief Oleh Syniehubov mentioned no casualties from the Russian attacks on April 24, which targeted approximately 15 settlements including Vovchansk and Bilyi Kolodiaz, using artillery, mortars, and KAB glided bombs.

The attacks resulted in property damage across the region, with significant destruction including a destroyed store, damaged residential and municipal buildings, and several detached homes, Syniehubov said.

Dnipro: shelling and missile crash

Dnipropetrovsk regional chief Serhii Lysak reported that last night, Russian forces shelled Nikopol, Marhanets, and the Chervonohryhorivka community three times. The artillery fire caused a gas pipeline to catch fire and damaged two private homes, a greenhouse, and a monument. Additionally, power lines and a streetlight pole were damaged. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Also, debris from a downed missile damaged a one-family home in Synelnykove, but again, no injuries were reported, he says.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here