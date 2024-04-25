At least 13 civilians injured by Russian attacks

Zaporizhzhia regional authorities recorded 256 strikes by Russian forces over the past day, targeting eight settlements including Huliaipole, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, detailed on Telegram that the attacks included five air strikes, 81 UAV assaults across multiple locations, and 161 artillery strikes, along with nine MLRS hits on Levadne and Robotyne, resulting in 13 reports of damage to homes but no civilian injuries.

Russia injures three more civilians in Kherson Oblast

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Oblast, reported that Russian shelling on April 24 injured three civilians and targeted multiple locations including the city of Kherson and villages such as Antonivka and Kizomys. Residential areas were hit, damaging a multi-story building and a private home, and strikes also affected a critical infrastructure facility, private vehicles, and a gas pipeline.