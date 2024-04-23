Ukraine downs 15/16 Shahed drones overnight, as the Russian attack still injures 10 people

Overnight on 23 April, Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 16 Iranian-designed Shahed drones, targeting several regions of Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenders reportedly shot down 15 of the 16 drones in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, and Cherkasy oblasts. The officials did not provide additional details on the Iskander missile strikes.

Russian attack on Odesa

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported that the Russian forces targeted the industrial and port infrastructure of the southern regions with several waves of Shahed-131/136 one-way attack drones. In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, 11 loitering munitions of this kind were shot down, including seven in Odesa Oblast and four in Mykolaiv Oblast.

In Odesa, the crash of a downed drone caused damage to residential buildings, shops, and other infrastructure facilities. The Odesa Regional State Administration confirmed that nine people, including four children, were injured as a result of the attack. Three adults and four children, all in moderate condition, were hospitalized, while two others received medical assistance on the spot.

In total, 34 people were rescued from the affected areas in Odesa. Psychologists provided assistance to 27 people.

Additionally, one two-story building was partially destroyed, resulting in a fire, that was extinguished by firefighters. A heating point has been set up at the site to provide assistance to those affected, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Russian attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed Shahed drones that Russian forces launched on Kyiv Oblast. The air raid alert lasted nearly three hours, with air defense units operating in multiple regions of the oblast.

Despite the prolonged attack, the assault hit no residential or critical infrastructure, and there were no reported casualties or injuries, according to Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Russian attack on Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, reported that one man was injured due to the crash of a downed Shahed drone in Ochakiv, a town on the Black Sea coast, and is receiving necessary medical assistance.

Kim says the debris from a downed drone damaged commercial infrastructure. The falling wreckage caused a fire in a shopping pavilion, which firefighters promptly extinguished to prevent further spread of the flames.

