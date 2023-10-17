Health Ministry: Ukraine restores 410 hospitals out of 1,500 damaged by Russia

On 17 October, Ukraine’s Health Ministry announced that 410 healthcare facilities, damaged during the ongoing Russian invasion have been fully restored as of mid-October 2023.

In addition to these facilities, a further 413 are in various stages of restoration. Oblasts such as Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv are witnessing the most extensive reconstruction efforts, underlining the severity of war damages in these areas.

The ministry emphasized that the restoration of the medical infrastructure remains a top priority for the state.

“After all, every patient in every corner of Ukraine should have unimpeded access to the necessary medical care,” the Ministry claims, adding that along with its partners, it is tirelessly working towards this mission, even in the face of systemic bombardments from adversaries.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, during the 19 months of intensive warfare, the Russian forces inflicted damage on 1,449 healthcare facilities. A staggering 190 of these facilities were completely destroyed, beyond the scope of restoration.

