Satellite image reveals damage to Russian oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai

RFE/RL shared a satellite image, showing that Ukraine’s 5 February air attack and the subsequent fire at Albashneft oil refinery in southern Russia damaged two fuel tanks.
byYuri Zoria
10/02/2025
2 minute read
Satellite images showing the Albashneft oil depot before (top) and after (bottom) the Ukrainian air strike on 5 February 2025. Images: Planet Lab, via Telegram/radiosvoboda
Satellite imagery published by RFE/RL on 9 February reveals significant damage to the Albashneft oil refinery in Novominskaya in southern Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, following a Ukrainian air strike several days ago. The images confirm that two fuel tanks were damaged in the attack.

The attack on the Albashneft refinery is part of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics supporting their occupation forces. Throughout 2024, Ukraine regularly struck oil depots and refineries in Russia, significantly escalating long-range drone attacks on Russian fuel facilities in early 2025.

On the day of the attack, 5 February, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike, stating that a fire broke out at the facility following the operation.

Military bases now key focus as Ukraine’s deep-strike drone strike strategy shifts

The Albashneft refinery, located more than 200 km from the frontline in Ukraine, is one of the suppliers of gasoline and diesel fuel for the Russian occupation forces. This facility, described as a “mini-refinery,” plays a crucial role in the Russian military’s fuel supply chain.

According to the Russian news Telegram channel ASTRA, one of the damaged tanks contained 60 tons of oil, while the other held an equal amount of diesel fuel. However, the second reservoir sustained only superficial damage and did not catch fire.

RFE/RL noted that, according to one theory, the Albashneft oil depot in Novomynska was struck not by a drone but by a new Ukrainian cruise missile. The Ukrainian Telegram channel Polkovnyk GSh also reported a “successful test” of the missile in the attack.

