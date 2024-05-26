Russian attack on Vinnytsia Oblast injures 3, damages homes

On 26 May, Russian forces launched 14 missiles and 31 UAV drones on Ukraine, with Ukraine intercepting 12 missiles and all drones.

Russia continues relentless attacks on civilians across all Ukraine, while Zelenskyy urges the world leaders to provide air defense systems to protect Ukraine’s sky.

Debris from an enemy drone caused damage to multiple residential buildings and vehicles in the city of Zhmerynka, Vinnytsia Oblast, central Ukraine. Three people were injured but refused hospitalization. Forty people were evacuated from the damaged apartments, according to Serhiy Borzov, the Governor of Vinnytsia.

The drone’s wreckage damaged 3 four-story apartment buildings, 7 private homes, and 6 passenger cars.

The strike occurred around 2:30 a.m. during an ongoing air alert in the oblast.

A resident of one of the affected buildings, Oksana, described the terrifying experience to Suspilne:

“All the windows flew out, the doors, everything is broken, damaged, but the main thing is that we are alive, and we will restore everything else,” Oksana said.

Another resident mentioned to Suspilne that the drone debris had become entangled in nearby trees, which may have mitigated some of the damage. They noted that while their fourth-floor apartment door was knocked out, their balcony remained intact.

Emergency rescue work is underway to dismantle overhanging structures from the floors of the building, which pose a threat to passers-by, according to Borzov.

On 25 May, Russian strike killed 13 and injured 43 people in the hypermarket Epicenter in Kharkiv.

25 people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in the attack on Kharkiv’s city center on the same day.

Read more: