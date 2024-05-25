Eng
Russia attacks Kharkiv with 4 S-300 missiles, damaging residential infrastructure

A lyceum and industrial sites were struck as Russia fired C-300 missiles into Kharkiv overnight, according to the govenror.
byMaria Tril
25/05/2024
1 minute read
russian attack on Kharkiv
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 25 May. Credit: Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov.
In the early hours of 25 May, around 1 am, the Russian armed forces launched four missile strikes targeting Kharkiv city and Kharkiv district, according to reports.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the Russian forces used ballistic missiles of the S-300 type.

In Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district, one missile hit a lyceum building while another struck an industrial area.

According to Syniehobov, “Fifteen private vehicles were damaged along with the facade of a 9-story residential building.” No casualties were reported in this district.

Two missiles also landed in open areas in Kharkiv district, with no injuries cited in the accounts. Prosecutors and police investigators are working on the scene “to document war crimes,” the governor said.

Kharkiv suffers from Russian attacks and shelling every day, as Russian forces launched its offensive on Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Over the past day, the Russian military launched 30 combat engagements in the Kharkiv and Kupiansk directions.

Besides, Russians attacked the city and the district seven times, injuring two people.

