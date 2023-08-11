Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian soldiers killed three and injured 50 civilians on 10 August

byOlena Mukhina
11/08/2023
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 10 August. Source: Yurii Malashka
On 10 August, Russian attacks killed three and injured 50 civilians in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson Oblasts, according to reports of Ukrainian regional military administrations as of the morning of 11 August.

Russian troops 34 times shelled the border zone of Sumy Oblast and targeted the region with mortars, artillery, and grenade launchers. Ukraine recorded 220 explosions in 23 settlements. The attacks damaged a cultural center building, but no casualties were reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two women were killed in the regional center and Preobrazhenka village, and 21 civilians were injured, including four children aged three to 14 and an 85-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man. The occupiers targeted 23 settlements and damaged residential and household buildings and social infrastructure objects. 

The Russian military also hit Kharkiv Oblast with mortars and artillery. In Podoly village, a 60-year-old woman was killed and a 60-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized in a guided bomb attack.

