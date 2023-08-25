Zelenskyy admits the deficit of ammunition for Soviet-era Ukraine’s air defense systems

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is a deficit of ammunition for Ukrainian air defense systems developed and produced in Soviet times. It is necessary to work with countries who still have some ammunition for Soviet air defense in their warehouses, he said during the press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv on 24 August 2023.

As was reported, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre visited Ukraine on its 32nd anniversary of Independence on 24 August 2023, meeting with President Zelenskyy. He also announced that Norway will provide Ukraine with additional IRIS-T air defense systems and ammunition, accelerate the production of NASAMS air defense, and supply F-16 fighter jets as soon as Ukrainian crews complete their training.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to partners for providing Patriot, NASAMS, and IRIS-T air defense systems that proved to be very successful in repelling Russian attacks. However, he noted Ukraine has had to “work very hard” to get additional Patriot batteries from allies.

“We have to work very hard with our partners for every additional launch system, not to mention an additional battery,” Zelenskyy said. “To close our skies from enemy attacks, we need modern air defense systems as well as additional missiles for existing Soviet-era equipment.“

Zelenskyy emphasized the long-term need to begin manufacturing domestic air defense systems in Ukraine. He also called for continued cooperation with nations that have Soviet-era munitions stockpiled that are compatible with the systems Ukraine possesses.

The comments come as Russia continues its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials expect even more intensive waves of attacks as soon as winter begins when Russia will try once again to destroy Ukraine’s energy system. This would put additional pressure on Ukraine’s air defense.