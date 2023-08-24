Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Zelenskyy: Norway to send F-16 jets to Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has announced that Norway will be sending US-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once the training of Ukrainian pilots and ground crews is successfully completed. This decision mirrors the earlier intentions declared by the Netherlands and Denmark.
byYuri Zoria
24/08/2023
1 minute read
Danish Army’s F-16 fighter jets. Photo: Denmark’s Defense Ministry
On 24 August, at a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that to date, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway have confirmed their intentions to supply Ukraine with the American-made F-16 fighter jets after Ukrainian pilots and ground personnel finish their training, Ukrinform reports.

“We have three countries agreed to transfer F-16s to Ukraine following training – Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway. We are very grateful to these three countries,” he said.

The Netherlands and Denmark announced their decisions on sending the F-16s earlier.

Zelenskyy thanked Jonas Gahr Støre for Norway’s “important and historic” decision to donate the aircraft and the US for allowing the European countries to send the US-made jets to Ukraine.

Asked whether the total number of F-16 aircraft to be transferred is enough for Ukraine, the Ukrainian President said:

“It will be difficult to talk about the number. I believe that one should be grateful for any number.”

Norway provides Ukraine with anti-air missiles and, possibly, fighter jets

