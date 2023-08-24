Norway provides Ukraine with anti-air missiles and, possibly, fighter jets

While visiting Kyiv on Ukraine’s Independence Day on 24 August 2023, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre informed that Norway will supply air-defense missiles for Ukraine’s IRIS-T air defense systems.

“Norway will continue to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia as long as necessary. Ukraine now urgently needs more military and material support. They have a great need for missiles and ammunition for air defense. And here Norway supports you with everything it can,” Jonas Gahr Støre said, according to European Pravda.

Also, Norwegian media TV2 reported, referring to its sources, that Norway will provide F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine in addition to previously announced supplies from the Netherlands and Denmark.

As was reported, the Netherlands and Denmark agreed to provide 42 F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine after Ukrainian crews complete their training.