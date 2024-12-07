Eng
Denmark hands over second batch of F-16 fighters to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Danish-supplied F-16s are now actively intercepting Russian missiles, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
by Maria Tril
07/12/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian Air Force’s F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine. August 2024. Screenshot: Telegram/Zelenskyy.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 7 December that Denmark has delivered a second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, marking a significant expansion of Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

“The second F-16 batch for Ukraine from Denmark is already in Ukraine. This is leadership in protecting life that distinguishes Denmark,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said F-16 fighter jets are already intercepting Russian missiles and protecting Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian lives. “Now our air shield is additionally reinforced,” Zelenskyy said.

F-16 fighter jets significantly enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities against Russian aerial attacks, providing a much-needed modern combat aircraft to counter Russian military aviation.

Ukraine has been seeking these advanced fighter jets since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.

The initial delivery of F-16s occurred on 4 August, when Zelenskyy first confirmed their arrival. At that time, he also acknowledged that the current number of aircraft and trained pilots was insufficient.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced in November that Copenhagen would transfer two additional batches of F-16 fighters to Ukraine. The total commitment stands at 19 aircraft, underscoring Denmark’s sustained military support.

“If all partners were as decisive as you, Russian terror would have already been made impossible. Mette, thank you to you, your team, and the entire Danish people!” Zelenskyy said.

