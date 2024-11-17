Ukrainian F-16s intercept “about 10” targets in Russia’s morning missile attack, civilian death toll reaches 5

Following Russia’s large-scale drone and missile assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that in the week of 11–17 November, Russian forces launched nearly 140 missiles of various types, over 900 guided aircraft bombs, and more than 600 long-range strike drones. Morning reports suggested that the missile attack killed at least three civilians, and injured 11 others. Now, Odesa authorities reported two more deaths and one injury.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months. This morning’s air assault was the largest in several months, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to multiple power facilities.

According to Zelenskyy’s Telegram post, Ukrainian F-16 pilots downed approximately 10 aerial targets. He noted ongoing efforts to address the consequences of a combined attack on infrastructure in five regions: Rivne, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, and Odesa oblasts.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that overnight on 17 November 2024, Russian forces launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine’s energy sector facilities using various missile types and Shahed drones. Ukraine’s air defenses tracked 210 aerial targets – 120 missiles and 90 drones.

The Air Force detailed that Russia launched one Zircon hypersonic naval missile, eight Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 101 Kh-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile, four Kh-22/Kh-31P missiles, five Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, and 90 strike drones and unidentified UAVs.

For the attack, Russia deployed seven Tu-160 and 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, five Su-34 fighter-bombers, four Su-27 fighters, 10 MiG-31K fighters, and four missile-carrying ships, the Air Force stated.

By noon, Ukrainian forces had intercepted 144 targets – 102 missiles and 42 drones. 41 more drones were “locationally lost,” meaning crashed, and two more turned over to Russia and occupied areas.

The Air Force said that air defense operated in 19 regions, namely the oblasts of Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Volyn, and Lviv.

Casualties in Odesa

Odesa Oblast Chief Oleh Kiper reported that a Russian attack killed two people and injured a 17-year-old boy. The attack damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, causing disruptions to heating, water, and electricity supplies in the region. The State Emergency Service said three detached houses caught fire and four others were damaged in Odesa Oblast.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine confirmed that two power workers were killed at an Ukrenergo substation in Odesa Oblast – 41-year-old Dmytro Kaminnyi and 44-year-old Maksym Sharhorodskyi.

Kaminnyi, a 16-year energy industry veteran who advanced from maintenance electrician to substation dispatcher, leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter. Sharhorodskyi, with 20 years in the sector, served in the Armed Forces from the invasion’s start until May 2023, leaving behind a 14-year-old daughter, the Ministry reported.

Railway operations were temporarily disrupted

Ukrainian railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported this morning that power outages affected several railway sections in southern, western, and northeastern Ukraine. Six passenger trains experienced delays.

The company deployed reserve diesel locomotives to restore movement, according to its Telegram channel. By 10:20, Ukrzaliznytsia announced all passenger trains had resumed operations, with some sections using backup diesel locomotives where power supply remained unavailable.

Impact on power grid

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi reported that the morning Russian attack damaged several substations, affecting external power supply to Ukrainian nuclear power plants. According to him, only two of nine operational reactors operated at 100% capacity, with six others reducing output to 40-90% of maximum capacity following the morning attack.

Ukrenergo announced that emergency power consumption restrictions will be implemented across Ukraine on 18 November due to infrastructure damage from the Russia’s air assault. The company stated two rounds of restrictions will operate simultaneously from 6:00 to 22:00, with specialists working to address the emergency.

