While Romania’s restrained response may align with NATO’s collective stance, Moldova’s vulnerability stems from its complete absence of modern anti-aircraft systems. This has made Moldova’s airspace an attractive route for Russian missiles and drones targeting Ukraine, Defense Express notes.

According to Defense Express, Moldova’s military struggles with severely outdated air defense capabilities. While some reports indicate Moldova still possesses a single S-125 surface-to-air missile regiment, sources suggest these systems were sold off in the 2010s. Even basic detection equipment has been lacking, with Moldova acquiring its first modern radar – a Thales Ground Master 200 – in December 2023.

Moldova’s air defense currently relies on 28 ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns and 11 S-60 cannons, with no portable air defense systems (MANPADS). Its aviation component is similarly limited, consisting of two Antonov An-2s, six Mil Mi-8 helicopters, and a Yak-18 trainer aircraft. Six MiG-29 fighters remain in storage, unsold since the 1990s.

The S-125 Pechora is a missile system from the 1960s. The Zu-23-2 and S-60 come from the late 1950s, although Ukraine still successfully uses the Zu guns against Russia’s Shahed explosive drones.

Defense Express says Russia takes advantage of Moldova’s airspace when planning routes for missile and drone strikes, exploiting its lack of defenses. This recurring issue highlights Moldova’s inability to secure its skies despite its relatively small size of 33,846 km², comparable to Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast.

