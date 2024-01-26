Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Air raid siren welcomes Danish Foreign Minister during his visit to Ukraine

The Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, had to go down to a bomb shelter as he came to Ukraine with a surprise visit.
bySerge Havrylets
26/01/2024
2 minute read
Danish Foreign Minister
The Foreign Minister of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen. Credit: Wikipedia.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Foreign Minister of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has come to Ukraine with an unannounced visit, the European Pravda reported.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen confirmed that he came to Ukraine last night, posting a video on Instagram showing him going down to a bomb shelter during the air raid.

“Today is the fourth time I’ve come to Ukraine as the Minister of Foreign Affairs. However, we did not have a good night’s rest, as last night, an air raid siren went off, and we had to go to the hotel’s bomb shelter. We were lucky to have heat and water inside. This is not the case for all Ukrainians who constantly live with air raid alerts,” Lars Løkke Rasmussen wrote on Instagram.

It is unclear in which city the Danish Foreign Minister is staying. Last night, Ukraine’s Air Force reported a threat of a Russian ballistic missile strike in several regions of Ukraine. No air raid alert was announced in Kyiv last night, meaning that Lars Løkke Rasmussen most likely spent the night in another city, not the Ukrainian capital.

There are no other official reports about his visit yet.

On 24 January 2024, Denmark’s Defense Ministry unveiled a $13.2 million aid package for Ukraine aimed at strengthening Kyiv’s defense capabilities against Russian cyber attacks.

On 13 January 2024, Denmark allocated $21 million for the restoration of the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, which suffered from Russian artillery shelling and air strikes many times.

In 2023, Denmark donated all of its 19 French-produced ultramodern Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts