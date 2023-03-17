Danish PM says allies “discussing” whether to send aircraft to Ukraine

The American F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Western countries are debating whether to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish TV2 on 16 March, according to the Guardian.

“This is something we’re discussing in the group of allied countries. It’s a big wish from Ukraine,” she said.

On 24 February, Danish acting Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen said Denmark was “open to” sending combat aircraft to Ukraine in the long term.

The Danish air force has purchased 77 F-16 jets since the 1970s, according to the country’s armed forces. Approximately 30 of them are in operation, according to local media reports.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Denmark, fighter jets