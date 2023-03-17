Danish PM says allies “discussing” whether to send aircraft to Ukraine

The American F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Western countries are debating whether to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish TV2 on 16 March, according to the Guardian.
“This is something we’re discussing in the group of allied countries. It’s a big wish from Ukraine,” she said.
On 24 February, Danish acting Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen said Denmark was “open to” sending combat aircraft to Ukraine in the long term.
Denmark’s Defense Minister “open” to looking at the donation of Danish fighter jets to Ukraine
The Danish air force has purchased 77 F-16 jets since the 1970s, according to the country’s armed forces. Approximately 30 of them are in operation, according to local media reports.
Read also:
- Danish Defense Minister hopes Ukraine will receive first Leopard 1 tanks in spring
- Denmark’s Defense Minister “open” to looking at the donation of Danish fighter jets to Ukraine
- Denmark to train Ukrainian troops on Danish soil
- Denmark establishes USD 1 bln fund to aid Ukraine – Reuters
- Denmark hands over Ukraine all of its 19 Caesar howitzers – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry
- Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 217: Poland, Denmark launch a new gas pipeline to transport Norwegian gas to Europe
Tags: Denmark, fighter jets