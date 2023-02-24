Denmark’s Defense Minister “open” to looking at the donation of Danish fighter jets to Ukraine

Denmark’s Defense Minister “open” to looking at the donation of Danish fighter jets to Ukraine

An F-16 wing. File photo: Turkish Air Force 

Latest news Ukraine

Danish acting Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen is “open to” Denmark sending combat aircraft to Ukraine in the long term, DR reports.

“I don’t want to deny that at some point it may be necessary to look at a fighter aircraft contribution,” he said making it clear that no decision has been made yet: “I cannot announce this morning that we are going to provide a contribution of fighter aircraft from the Danish side.”

The minister added:

“You can’t just get into an F-16 and have it fly itself. It’s about training, maintenance, and a whole range of other things.”

The country’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has previously told Berlingske that it is his clear expectation that “the free world” will donate fighter jets to Ukraine. However, according to DR, he didn’t specify whether this also applies to Denmark.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags