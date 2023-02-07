Three EU countries to deliver 178 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – Bloomberg

The German army's Leopard 1A5 at the 2015 military day in Uffenheim, Germany. File photo: Rainer Lippert/Wikimedia Commons

Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with 178 older generation Leopard 1 battle tanks within the next few months, according to a joint statement of the German, Danish, and Dutch defense ministers, Bloomberg reported.

Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed that the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) will start a joint initiative with Denmark and the Netherlands to support Ukraine with refurbished Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks from industrial stocks

“Within the coming months, Ukraine will receive at least 100 Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks,” according to the joint statement of the defense ministers of Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

The total number of Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks could reach 178, the Defense Minister of Germany announced.

The deliveries are planned to be made in stages, with about 25 Leopard 1 tanks to arrive in Ukraine by summer and more than 100 tanks to be delivered by early next year, according to Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

The Leopard 1 A5 battle tank is no longer in production. It used to be the main battle tank used by the armed forces of West Germany back in the 1970s. Leopard 1 was succeeded by the Leopard 2, the third generation of the German main battle tank that entered service in 1979. Leopard 2 is significantly faster and better armored, with a more powerful gun and an improved targeting system.

