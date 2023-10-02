Denmark to contribute $14 mn to EU ammo order for Ukraine￼

Denmark will contribute 100 million Danish crowns ($14.1 million) to a joint European order for ammunition under an EU scheme to aid Ukraine, the Danish Ministry of Defence said on 2 October, according to Reuters.
Earlier, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said Seven European Union member states had placed orders for 155mm artillery rounds to replenish Ukraine’s depleted Western stocks.
“With the abolition of the EU defense reservation last year, Denmark has the opportunity to participate fully in European defence cooperation, including in EDA,” Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.
According to the Danish Defense Ministry, the ordered ammunition is expected to be delivered in 2024.
The EU plan to provide Ukraine with a million shells and missiles within a year was launched in March as part of a scheme worth at least €2 billion.
