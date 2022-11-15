EU launches Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine

On 15 November, the EU Council launched the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) to continue supporting Ukraine against the ongoing Russian war of aggression.

The aim of the mission, formally established on 17 October, is to enhance the military capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to allow them to defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognised borders, as well as to protect the civilian population.

EUMAM Ukraine has a non-executive mandate to provide individual, collective and specialised training to up to 15 000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel over multiple locations in the territory of EU member states.

The Mission Commander will be the Director of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC), Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean.

Furthermore, the Council adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) worth €16 million to support the capacity building of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the EUMAM Ukraine.

Both EUMAM Ukraine and the assistance measure were designed based on Ukraine’s operational requirements and will finance the provision by EU member states of:

ammunition, military equipment and platforms designed to deliver lethal force

transportation, custody and maintenance and repair of the equipment financed through the assistance measure

The assistance measure will have a duration of 24 months, and adds to the successive EU contributions for Ukraine under the EPF, which now amount to more than €3.1 billion.

On 17 October 2022, the Council adopted a decision establishing EUMAM Ukraine with an initial duration of two years. The mission is a direct response to Ukraine’s request for support addressed to the High Representative. It intends to provide individual, collective and specialised training to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, as well as coordination and synchronisation of member states’ activities delivering the training.

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 to finance all Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) actions in the areas of military and defence, with the aim of preventing conflict, preserving peace and strengthening international security and stability. In particular, the European Peace Facility allows the EU to finance actions designed to strengthen the capacities of non EU countries and regional and international organisations relating to military and defence matters. Previous assistance measures under the EPF for Ukraine were agreed on 28 February, 23 March, 13 April, 23 May, 21 July, and 17 October 2022.

