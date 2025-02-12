Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

British, Danish defense chiefs challenge US stance on Ukraine’s NATO membership

Ukraine belongs in NATO, believes UK & Denmark defense chiefs, but the process will take time
byAlya Shandra
12/02/2025
2 minute read
UK Ukraine Defense chiefs Ramstein
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov with UK Defense Secretary John Healy. Photo: Umerov’s FB
British, Danish defense chiefs challenge US stance on Ukraine’s NATO membership

British Defense Minister John Healy directly countered the US position on Ukraine’s NATO membership on 12 February 2025, insisting that “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO,” following a stark disagreement that emerged at the Ramstein format meeting in Brussels.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegset, speaking before the Ramstein meeting, declared that “The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.” This statement marked a notable shift in US policy, delivered at what has historically been a crucial forum for coordinating Western military aid to Ukraine.

“This is a process that will take time,” Healy stated at a press conference after chairing the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, reports European Pravda.

Healy emphasized that the immediate priority is strengthening Ukraine’s position through continued support. “Our duty, my duty as defense minister, and the duty of countries at our table is to ensure Ukraine has the strongest possible position,” he stated.

NATO Ukraine Zelenskyy Stoltenberg
Explore further

The Case for Ukraine’s NATO Accession

The British defense chief also addressed President Donald Trump’s position, claiming alignment between US and British objectives in seeking a “long-term resolution to this conflict.” Healy pledged increased support and defense spending, particularly emphasizing European contributions: “We will enhance support, do more for European security… more defense spending – we will do this.”

Denmark’s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen also distanced his country’s position from the US stance, according to his comments made to tv2.dk. “We have decided to offer Ukraine NATO membership, but it’s also clear that we all need to reach agreement on this. In this sense, we can say that discussions about Ukraine’s future are ongoing,” Poulsen stated.

The Danish minister emphasized his country’s continued commitment to supporting Ukraine, adding that it was “completely understandable” that Europe would need to take greater responsibility for assisting Ukraine in 2025.

Ukraine’s NATO membership has remained a key national objective, seen as vital for its security and resistance against Russian aggression. Conversely, Russia has made blocking Ukraine’s NATO integration a central aim of its so-called “special military operation,” framing it as a justification for its full-scale invasion.

President Zelenskyy has pushed back at Hegset’s statement, stating that Ukraine must “build its own NATO” if the doors of the Alliance remain shut.

Kuleba Stoltenberg NATO summit Ukraine
Why NATO would be prudent to accept Ukraine

Nine reasons NATO cannot afford to say “no” to Ukraine

Ukraine’s NATO membership: background

At the 2024 Washington summit, NATO member countries confirmed Ukraine’s “irreversible path” to Alliance membership. The allies acknowledged Ukraine’s increasing operational and political integration with NATO.

Before the summit, then-Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope for Ukraine’s membership within the next decade. However, then-US Ambassador to NATO Julian Smith stated the Alliance did not plan to invite Ukraine in the near future.

Zelenskyy suggested that non-occupied territories of Ukraine should first receive NATO protection. Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected any security guarantee formats proposed as alternatives to NATO membership.

Bloomberg reported that during possible negotiations with newly elected US President Donald Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin would insist on Ukraine becoming a neutral state.

Ukraine applied for fast-track NATO accession in September 2022 after Russia claimed to annex four Ukrainian oblasts.

 

zelenskyy
Explore further

Ukraine must “build NATO on its territory” if Alliance’s doors remain shut – Zelenskyy

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts