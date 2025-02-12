British, Danish defense chiefs challenge US stance on Ukraine’s NATO membership

British Defense Minister John Healy directly countered the US position on Ukraine’s NATO membership on 12 February 2025, insisting that “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO,” following a stark disagreement that emerged at the Ramstein format meeting in Brussels.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegset, speaking before the Ramstein meeting, declared that “The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.” This statement marked a notable shift in US policy, delivered at what has historically been a crucial forum for coordinating Western military aid to Ukraine.

“This is a process that will take time,” Healy stated at a press conference after chairing the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, reports European Pravda.

Healy emphasized that the immediate priority is strengthening Ukraine’s position through continued support. “Our duty, my duty as defense minister, and the duty of countries at our table is to ensure Ukraine has the strongest possible position,” he stated.

Explore further The Case for Ukraine’s NATO Accession

The British defense chief also addressed President Donald Trump’s position, claiming alignment between US and British objectives in seeking a “long-term resolution to this conflict.” Healy pledged increased support and defense spending, particularly emphasizing European contributions: “We will enhance support, do more for European security… more defense spending – we will do this.”

Denmark’s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen also distanced his country’s position from the US stance, according to his comments made to tv2.dk. “We have decided to offer Ukraine NATO membership, but it’s also clear that we all need to reach agreement on this. In this sense, we can say that discussions about Ukraine’s future are ongoing,” Poulsen stated.

The Danish minister emphasized his country’s continued commitment to supporting Ukraine, adding that it was “completely understandable” that Europe would need to take greater responsibility for assisting Ukraine in 2025.

Ukraine’s NATO membership has remained a key national objective, seen as vital for its security and resistance against Russian aggression. Conversely, Russia has made blocking Ukraine’s NATO integration a central aim of its so-called “special military operation,” framing it as a justification for its full-scale invasion.

President Zelenskyy has pushed back at Hegset’s statement, stating that Ukraine must “build its own NATO” if the doors of the Alliance remain shut.

Why NATO would be prudent to accept Ukraine Nine reasons NATO cannot afford to say “no” to Ukraine

Ukraine’s NATO membership: background

At the 2024 Washington summit, NATO member countries confirmed Ukraine’s “irreversible path” to Alliance membership. The allies acknowledged Ukraine’s increasing operational and political integration with NATO.

Before the summit, then-Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope for Ukraine’s membership within the next decade. However, then-US Ambassador to NATO Julian Smith stated the Alliance did not plan to invite Ukraine in the near future.

Zelenskyy suggested that non-occupied territories of Ukraine should first receive NATO protection. Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected any security guarantee formats proposed as alternatives to NATO membership.

Bloomberg reported that during possible negotiations with newly elected US President Donald Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin would insist on Ukraine becoming a neutral state.

Ukraine applied for fast-track NATO accession in September 2022 after Russia claimed to annex four Ukrainian oblasts.

Explore further Ukraine must “build NATO on its territory” if Alliance’s doors remain shut – Zelenskyy